GEDC hosting bus tour of Morris airport, Procter & Gamble

The Morris Municipal Airport, located at 9980 N. IL Route 47 in Morris, on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Economic Development Council will be hosting a post tour from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. starting with the Morris Municipal Airport before heading to Procter & Gamble’s Morris facility.

Attendees will meet Morris Mayor Chris Brown and Airport Manager Ryan Cryder to learn how the airport impacts the community and how it can broader serve the region.

From there, attendees will head to Procter & Gamble’s one-million square foot fulfillment center, which features state-of-the-art robotics and leverages automation to maximize efficiency and customer satisfaction.

To register, email info@gedc.com or call 815-942-0163.