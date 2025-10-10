Haunted Hallways fundraiser for Coal City Theatre Department returns Wednesday, Oct. 29

The flyer for Coal City Theatre Department's Haunted Hallways event on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by the Coal City Theatre Department)

The Coal City Theatre Department is celebrating spooky season with its Haunted Hallways fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The cost to participate is $5 per student, and parent admission is free. Children will get to trick-or-treat indoors at Coal City High School, 655 W. Division St.

In addition to trick-or-treating, participants can participate in carnival games, crafts and other spooky activities. The Little Red Donut Truck will be in the parking lot selling apple cider donuts, along with The Cove, Dan’s Candy Apples, and Pam’s corn dog stand.

Haunted Hallways After Dark is new to the event this year, and it runs from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is open to students in 5th through 8th grade, and it turns the haunted halls into a haunted house experience.

All proceeds benefit the Coal City Theatre Department’s educational trip to New York City in Spring 2026.