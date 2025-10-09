City of Morris and First America host final e-recycling event of 2025 on Oct. 17

The City of Morris and First America Recycling are hosting their last e-recycling event of the year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17 at 1000 E. Armstrong St. in Morris.

First America has been a leader in electronics and metal scrap recycling for over 15 years, according to a news release.

“Electronic waste often contains hazardous materials like lead, mercury and cadmium,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “This event is an excellent opportunity for our community to responsibly recycle devices that might otherwise harm the environment.”

Items accepted include cables and wiring, televisions and monitors, batteries, cameras and camcorders, smartphones, tablets, laptops and computers, microwaves, game systems, DVD players and VCRs, fax machines, and scanners and printers.

There will be a $25 charge for CRT televisions and monitors. All other items will be accepted free of charge. Only cash payments will be expected. White goods like stoves, washers, dishwashers, dryers, and refrigerators will not be accepted.

Anyone with questions on whether an item is recyclable should call First America at 815-941-9888.