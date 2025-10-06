Morris Hospital physical therapist addresses fall prevention

A physical therapist from Morris Hospital is presenting a free program, “Fall Prevention for Seniors” from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 21 at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

According to a news release, three-to-four out of every 10 people over the age of 65 fall each year, some resulting in serious injury. The physical therapist will explain how to prevent accidental falls, stay safe in the home, and remain active in the community.

The program is free and open to the community regardless of YMCA membership. To register, call 815-705-7358 or visit morrishospital.org/events.