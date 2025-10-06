Interstate 55 frontage road resurfacing in Channahon begins Monday, Oct. 13

A sign for Interstate 55 in Will County seen on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Felix Sarver)

IDOT announced that patching and resurfacing of the Interstate 55 west frontage road from Front Street to Bluff Road in Channahon will cause intermittent daytime lane closures starting Monday, Oct. 13.

According to a news release, the project is expected to be completed in November. Workers will maintain access to businesses and residences within the workzone throughout construction.

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area, and use alternate routes when possible. Drivers should also pay close attention to flaggers and signs, and obey the posted speed limits while remaining on the alert for workers and equipment.