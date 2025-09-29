Morris mayor elected to IML Board of Directors

Morris Mayor Chris Brown has been elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Illinois Municipal league.

Brown was selected for the board as one of 34 vice presidents.

“It is a privilege to be elected to assist in advocating for the benefit of all 1,294 Illinois municipalities,” said Brown. “By working together, we can champion the needs of local government to bring about a brighter future for all communities and residents throughout Illinois."

Brown was elected at the Illinois Municipal League’s annual business meeting on Saturday, Sept. 20, which was held in Chicago.