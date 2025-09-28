Community Pulse: Clowning around with the United Way

United Way of Grundy County recently held its’ annual dinner fundraising event on Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at the Morris Country Club. Approximately 150 people joined us under the big top to attend this circus themed event, which raised nearly $26,000 to benefit local human service programs in Grundy County.

I am so grateful to the sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers for helping to make this event so successful. Their generosity and support enable us to raise funds that help make an even greater impact in our community.

Funds raised from this annual event benefit more than 50 vital human service programs provided by our local not-for-profit Community Partner Agencies that our United Way funds through our annual Community Investment Grant. These annual grants help fund a variety of local programs to assist Grundy County residents in need. These programs include basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence, mental health, homelessness, transportation, and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors, and veterans.

This event always includes a theme, and we encourage attendees to dress in costumes. Although costumes are not required, it’s always fun to see those that participate in such a creative way, all the while helping to raise funds to support vital programs in our community.

Each year, the most themed participating table wins bragging rights and also is provided the opportunity to “pay it forward” by selecting one of our funded Community Partner Agencies to receive a free table of ten to attend next year’s event. This year the winning participants were Old National Bank employees who chose the Grundy County Meals on Wheels for Northern Illinois to attend next year.

Fundraising activities included a silent auction, item raffle, 50/50, and a scratch lottery raffle. The evening also included an additional unique raffle again this year. Thanks to the generosity of Rolando’s Furniture & Appliances and several other contributors, we held a freezer raffle where one lucky person won a brand-new 15 cu ft chest freezer with items and certificates to help fill the freezer. The freezer raffle raised over $1,000, which will support the United Way of Grundy County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program, a monthly book program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter the family’s income. This program helps to increase literacy skills, encourage school readiness, and engage children in one of the most fundamental skills necessary to succeed in life—reading! There are currently over 900 children enrolled in this program in Grundy County. Sponsorship opportunities are always available for this program which helps keep it going and growing.

United Way of Grundy County has been providing support in the community since 1946; positively impacting the lives of others in Grundy County. For more information, visit our website at www.uwgrundy.org, email us at info@uwgrundy.org or call us at (815) 942-4430.