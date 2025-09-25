Operation St. Nick’s Christmas in July helps 17 veterans, provides $42,943 in aid

A knitted logo for Operation St. Nick hangs on the office door of Joe Schmitz. This is the 10th year Christmas in July has donated to Grundy County veteran families. (Shaw Media)

Operation St. Nick’s Christmas in July program has finished its 15th year, and is celebrating helping 17 veterans while providing $42,943 in aid.

The program has helped 209 vets total in its 15 years, providing $498,605 in aid.

Founder Joe Schmitz said this year got off to a slow start, but it had a heartwarming finish: Wishes granted this year included helping one attend Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, putting in new air-conditioning and heating for a family with three children, and helping one veteran pay off his car.

That veteran, named Jerome, said he wishes to stay anonymous, but he’s extremely appreciative of what Operation St. Nick was able to do for him.

“They gave me money to pay off my car,” Jerome said. “That gives me extra money, because I don’t have to make my car payment. They helped me with gas. They helped me catch up on a couple of bills.”

Jerome said he’s been out of work for two years and living on social security, which means money has been tight. He’s also waiting for a kidney transplant.

“I no longer have to decide between medicine and food,” Jerome said.

Jerome said Operation St. Nick’s help has allowed him to spend more time with his son.

“I don’t have to say no if he asks if we can get pizza,” Jerome said. “If his birthday is coming up, I can afford a cake. It’s helping out. It’s taken a lot of stress off of me because I don’t have to worry about what’s next.”

Jerome is an Air Force veteran who served from 1990 to 1998.

Schmitz said Operation St. Nick started in Streator with the idea coming to him 40 years ago based on work his father did with the Tavern Keepers League. Schmitz and his wife did food baskets in 1979, the first year in Morris, until someone gave him $500 to make an impact on a family.

Operation St. Nick raises funds through an auction that takes place live on the 103.1 WCSJ-FM radio station. Last year, the organization raised $236,000 from the auction, which included $50,000 and $20,000 donations from anonymous donors.

To be eligible for Operation St. Nick, participants must be a resident of Grundy County currently in the military or having been honorably discharged. To apply online, visit theheraldnews.secondstreetapp.com/Operation-St-Nick-2025.