Dwight Library announces events for October

The Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has announced its events for the end of September and all of October.

Each event is free and open to the public, and a library card isn’t needed to register. Registration, however, is mandatory as there are limited spaces available.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23

Adults are welcome to join for a discussion about “Made in China” by Amelia Pang.

Thomas Googerty-Master Blacksmith Artist from Pontiac: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25

Dale Maley, president of the Livingston County Historical Society, will discuss Thomas Googerty, who created the gates for Southside Cemetery and the Catholic cemetery.

Chef Susan: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29

Chef Susan returns to demonstrate rustic Italian cuisine. She will be allowing attendees to try her recipes out.

Adult/Teen Craft Night: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2

October’s events begin with a teen and adult craft night, jumping on the TikTok trend of creating ghost paintings.

The Making of a Classic- The Wizard of Oz: 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3

Film historia Dr. Annette Bochenek will discuss the production, legacy, and cultural impact through a multimedia presentation on the “Wizard of Oz.”

Cook the Books Cookbook Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7

Participants check out a cookbook and make a recipe of their choice, and bring some to share with others. The group will be making and discussing chili.

Using AI to Create Documents:

JJC professor Karen Ferrerro will discuss and demonstrate how AI can be used as an aid in creating cover letters, resumes, and more.

True Crime Discussion: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9

The club discusses the case of Pam Hupp, who managed to get her husband convicted of murder despite his solid alibi. Hupp was eventually charged with murder along with other crimes.

Sports with Dogs: 11 a.m. Friday, Oct 10, by K9 Connect

This outdoor event is open to children and their caregivers. It will be moved indoors in the event of rain.

Can You Survive?: 1 p.m. Friday, Oct 10

Teens get to test their survival instincts by making decisions and learning whether that decision will save them.

Spider web watercolor paintings, and pressed metal Renaissance sun: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 13

The library celebrates a day off school with spiderweb watercolor paintings for kids in grades kindergarten through 5th grade, and a pressed metal Renaissance sun project for teens.

To register, call 815-584-3061 or visit the library’s website at prairiecreeklibrary.org.