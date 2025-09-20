Data center developer Equinix hosting open house Wednesday to talk proposed Minooka project

A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

Data center developer Equinix is hosting an open house at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Minooka Village Hall, 121 E. McEvilly Road, to provide information and answer questions about a 300-acre data center it’s proposing near Holt and Ridge Roads.

The open house is for all Minooka residents, and the Village of Minooka said in a news release that there will be information provided about the community’s future.

Equinix operates 260 data centers in 33 countries across five continents, according to its website, and it is based in Redwood City, Calif.

Village President Ric Offerman told residents during the State of the Village back in April that the facility would bring about $8 million in utility tax and an additional $20 million in property taxes, along with between 100 and 200 jobs.