City of Morris giving away leaf bags for yard waste

The City of Morris is giving out free leaf bags for yard waste from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 4 in Upper Goold Park.

The city said in a news release Wednesday that there is a 10-bag per household limit and the bags are for Morris residents only.

The event will be held at the new Morris Public Works building at 1420 N. Ashley Road if the weather isn’t cooperating.

“After all the hard work they put into setting up and cleaning up after Corn Festival, I am truly appreciative of our always dependable public works team for making this event happen every year,” said Mayor Chris Brown.