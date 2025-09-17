LyondellBasell gives grant to Morris Police Department for purchase of new defibrillators

The Morris Police Department announced Wednesday that LyondellBasell has provided the department with a grant that it used to purchase nine new automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.

Police said in a news release that the department was sharing five AEDs. It now has 14, and every squad car is equipped.

Police said it is using Zoll branded AEDs, which are fully compatible with the cardiac monitors used by the Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District.

Officer Anna Schneidewend, who is also a certified firefighter and paramedic on top of being a police officer, will provide the department’s CPR, AED, first aid, and Stop the Bleed training.

“We are extremely grateful to LyondellBasell for their generous support of our department and community,” reads the news release. “This grant ensures that every officer has the tools necessary to respond quickly and effectively when seconds matter most.”