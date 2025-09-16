Rhythm & BBQ donates $20,000 to Illinois Valley Industries

Employees and clients of Illinois Valley Industries with members of the Morris City Council and organizers of the Rhythm & BBQ Festival on Monday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Rhythm & BBQ Festival committee met during the Morris City Council meeting Monday to donate $20,000 in proceeds from its Saturday, June 21 festival to Illinois Valley Industries.

Rhythm & BBQ decided this year that it would benefit Illinois Valley Industries every year.

Illinois Valley Industries assists adults with intellectual, development, sensory, physical and emotional barriers to define who they are, what they want to do and how they direct their lives through vocational, educational, social and residential services, according to a June Morris Herald-News article.