Morris Library promotes seasonal stories and community connections with October events

A flyer for a community after-school showcase where students can show off their Halloween costumes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30. (Photo provided by Morris Area Public Library)

The Morris Area Public Library invites the community to enjoy a series of unique events that highlight curiosity, creativity and community spirit throughout October.

From ghost-hunting adventures to poetry among the gravestones, along with a celebration of community and after-school opportunities, there’s something for everyone.

A flyer for "Haunted Truths: Inside a Paranormal Investigation", which runs at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1. (Photo provided by Morris Area Public Library)

The first event runs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, where The Illinois Paranormalists discuss how they conduct investigations, experiment with equipment, and tell first-hand stories from haunted sites across the Midwest.

"Poetry in the Graveyard" runs at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 at the Morris Area Public Library. (Photo provided by Morris Area Public Library)

The next event is Poetry in the Graveyard at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Evergreen Cemetery for an afternoon of reflection and verse, with readings from published poets, classic selections from library staff, and opportunities for attendees to share their own original works or poems provided by the library.

Attendees should bring a chair, a blanket, and an open heart.

The Community Afterschool Showcase runs during Downtown Morris’ Trick-or-Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The library will have booths from local programs like the YMCA, 4-H, dance and sports activities, and kids can enjoy free hot dogs and bottled water. This event is made possible by the Community Foundation of Grundy County.

For more information, visit morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.