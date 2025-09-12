Just Kidding Around celebrates 30th anniversary

Just Kidding Around owners Monica Brehm and her mother Maureen Headrick are celebrating Just Kidding Around’s 30 year anniversary Sept. 18-20. The downtown Morris children’s boutique will have sales, activities, and more to celebrate the milestone. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Just Kidding Around has been offering casual clothing and holiday outfits for kids for 30 years, and they’re celebrating that milestone from Sept. 18-20 at 218 Liberty St.

According to a news release, the store offers a unique selection of children’s apparel, accessories and gifts. Mother-daughter team Maureen Headrick and Monica Brehm have owned the boutique, providing a mix of classic and trendy styles from preemie to 16-years-old.

“What keeps us going is our love for the business, our downtown and community, and our many wonderful customers and friends who have supported us through the years,” Brehm said.

The festivities begin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 18, as Lucky Bubbles Pop Up Shop by Laki Hawaiian Ice will be in store with bath products for children. At 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday, local artist Terri Clemmons will present a free interactive story time, a sign language lesson, and more. Reservations for these activities are required and can be made by calling 815-942-3999.

Sourdough & Granola Pop Up Shop will be there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, and there will be more than 25 raffle prizes from vendors, gift certificates, special discounts and refreshments for all three days.

“Just Kidding Around is every mom, grandma, and aunt’s dream store. They have an outfit for every occasion for your child that will make them look their best, comfortably,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

The boutique is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays during the holiday season.

“We plan to continue to be a presence on Liberty Street and to support the downtown. We will always offer quality merchandise, provide knowledgeable and friendly customer service and give back to the community through our Kids Club program,” Headrick said.

For more information follow Just Kidding Around on Facebook or call 815-942-3999.