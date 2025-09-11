Grundy County Board approves $57K rehab of snowplow as plow prices increase

The Grundy County Board approved a $57,068 price tag to rehabilitate a 2009 Peterbilt snowplow during its meeting Tuesday night in an effort to beat the rising prices of new snowplows.

County Highway Engineer Eric Gibson told the board that a new snowplow would cost between $350,000 and $360,000, and the idea behind rehabbing this truck is that it can be used as a full-time spare truck that can stay in the fleet for a long time.

Joe Schiavone, a member of hte county board, said there’s a lot of advantages to keeping the older truck instead of buying a new one since it was built before regulations required a diesel particulate filter.

“Every time a DPF goes, you’re looking at about $5,000 just to replace one component,” Schiavone said. “Then the DOC is another, probably another five or between $4,000 and $5,000, not including labor. You’re close to $12,000 to $18,000 to just have the admission system cleaned up.”

The board approved the funds for the rehabilitation unanimously.