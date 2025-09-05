Athlete of the Week: Morris’ Hannah Linn

Morris senior volleyball player Hannah Linn won the voting for last week’s Athlete of the Week. Linn had 33 votes, compared to 20 for Morris cross country runner Cuyler Swanson, nine for Coal City soccer player Carter Hollis and five for Minooka volleyball player Kendall Kozak.

MHN: When did you start playing volleyball?

Linn: I started playing in sixth grade at Saratoga. I also run track and field. I am in all the jumps and some sprint relays. Basically wherever they need me. My best event is the triple jump.

MHN: What do you like most about volleyball?

Linn: I like just the idea of the game, as well as the team atmosphere. I’ve been playing with most of the girls on this team for what seems like forever. We all play together in club and school, so that really makes it enjoyable.

MHN: What is your favorite subject in school?

Linn: I really like my Health Occupations class in GAVC. I like pretty much anything that has to do with science.

MHN: What is your favorite pre-game meal?

Linn: When we go to road games, we always have Corleone’s on the bus, so I would say that. It varies what I get, though. Sometimes a gondola, sometimes a cheese please, sometimes pasta salad.

MHN: What is your favorite movie?

Linn: I know it’s cheesy, but The Notebook.

MHN: What is your pump-up music before a match?

Linn: This year, either we all listen to music together or we don’t play any music and just talk to each other. We mostly talk about the match we’re about to play, but we talk about a lot of other things, too.