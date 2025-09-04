Morris Library celebrates National Library Card Sign Up month

September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Morris Area Public Library is inviting the public to celebrate everything a library card can bring to the table.

According to the news release, this year’s theme is “One card, endless possibilities,” which highlights how a single library card can spark exploration for all ages. It can be used to get into a new hobby, search for a next great read, brush up on tech skills, and help children succeed in school.

The library card also provides access to eBooks, audiobooks, streaming media, databases, career tools, study resources, and a wide range of programs that support lifelong learning.

Morris Library cardholders can explore the Library of Things, from board games to care and comfort kits, to tools and cake pans. They can also access digital resources online anytime through Libby and other tools. Cardholders can also join programs for all ages like storytimes, craft workshops, book clubs, and tech support.

The library will highlight its services on social media at its Facebook page, and via in-house displays.

For more information, visit morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.