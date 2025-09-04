Love’s Travel Stop in Morris evacuated after semi-trailer fire Thursday

The Morris Police and Fire Departments responded at 12:30 p.m. Thursday to the Love’s Travel Stop on Brisbin Road in Morris for a semi-trailer fire south of the diesel pumps.

Police said they learned upon arrival that the trailer contained lithium batteries, and the truck stop was evacuated and closed.

Traffic isn’t being allowed onto the property currently, police said. The truck stop is currently closed.

There are no injuries, and police said more information will be shared as it becomes available.