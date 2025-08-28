Traffic moves slowly on I-80 westbound near Morris while crews clean up debris from five-vehicle crash

A sign for Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024 on Briggs Street in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The Illinois State Police said Thursday that a five-vehicle crash briefly closed Interstate 80 between Morris and Minooka on Thursday morning, and traffic is still moving slowly on the shoulder while crews clean up the mess.

Police said they responded to the scene of the crash at around 5:53 a.m. near the Three Rivers Rest Area to find two commercial trucks and three passenger vehicles involved in the crash. One person was taken to a hospital due to their injuries.

According to police, one of the trucks was carrying small metal parts that spread across all lanes of traffic.

Delays are to be expected, and drivers should either plan ahead for their trip to take longer than usual or take a different route.