True North celebrates end of summer Sunday with True North Fest

The outside of True North at 1338 Clay St. in Morris, with its retro Holiday Inn-inspired front signage. Anyone interested in seeing some more retro Holiday Inn items should ask to see the bathroom: True North has a display of them. (Photo by Michael Urbanec)

Both True North locations at 539 Bedford Rd. and 1338 Clay Street in Morris will be home to their usual vendors Sunday, but they’ll also be home to a celebration of the end of summer.

Vendors will also be set up inside as well as outside selling vintage and handmade items.

Catering will be provided by the Hideout Two, who will also have walking tacos for $4 each.

The Clay Street location will also be home to a snack bar for Pringles and pretzels, along with live music from three-time fForest Fest performer Andrew David Weber. He’ll be performing from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Clay Street’s backyard.

The Clay Street building’s backyard will be a busy place on Sunday: There will also be a thrifted fashion show curated by Cat Arroyo, True North’s clothing manager. The fashion show runs from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There will also be free make-and-take crafts in both buildings, organized by the craft club, outdoor readings from the Next Page Bookstore, and a plant exchange hosted by Grundy County Houseplant Addicts.

Kids aren’t left out, either: The Curious Kids Clubhouse is hosting two camps at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the front yard of the Clay Street location.

Other activities include hot sauce tastings from noon to 5 p.m., outdoor games from noon to 5 p.m., press-on tattoos from noon to 5 p.m., face painting from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., an arcade gaming contest from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., hula hoops from noon to 4 p.m. in the Clay Street building’s backyard, the chance to be a fashion designer from noon to 5 p.m. in the Clay Street building’s backyard, and the BFF game at 4 p.m. on the acoustic stage in the Clay Street building’s backyard.