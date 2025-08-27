City of Morris seeks input on redesign of Fields of Saratoga Park

The City of Morris is hosting an open house seeking input on improvements and redesigns to Fields of Saratoga Park, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10 at City Hall, 700 N. Division St.

Residents will have a chance to review the proposed redesign plans, learn more about the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development process, and share feedback directly with city staff and park designers.

Fields of Saratoga Park is located on Big Bluestem Road in the Fields of Saratoga Subdivision. It’s an 8.89 acre park with play equipment, four pickleball courts, a basketball court, walking paths, a small lake and fitness stations.

The City of Morris has received multiple $600,000 OSLAD grants over the last few years, which allowed for improvements to West Side Park, Goodwill Park and McKinley Park. These $600,000 are typically given out under the condition that the city provide a matching portion of the funding.

West Side Park was the most recent park to receive an update thanks to the city receiving an OSLAD grant, leading to improved ballfields, a handicap-accessible playground, a new concrete skatepark and more.