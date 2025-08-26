Morris Beer Festival returns Saturday, Sept. 6

Join the 4th annual Morris Beer Festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 for some brews from nearly 50 breweries, live music and food vendors at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. Morris.

The festival is open to ticketholders ages 21 and older. Tickets for general admission cost $44.52 bought beforehand, and includes a lanyard, festival pass, and commemorative five ounce sample glass. Tickets bought the day of will cost $55.20. There also is a non-alcoholic general admission pass for $12.51.

The Fraternal Order of the Eagles and the Women’s Auxiliary will be this year’s beneficiary. There also will be an Oktoberfest-themed costume contest, for those willing to bust out the lederhosen.

Music will be provided by Chicago rock group Poke the Bear.

The event features many different beer brands, including Morris’s own Keg Grove Brewing Company, Chicago’s Revolution Brewing Company, St. Louis’s Schlafly Brewing, Ottawa’s Tangled Roots Brewing Company and more from throughout the suburbs. Domestic brands like Pabst Blue Ribbon and Twisted Tea also will have beer for sampling.

