Morris Library hosts bus trip to see musical ‘Come From Away’

The Morris Area Public Library is inviting community members to join a bus trip to Rock Island’s Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse on Wednesday, Oct. 1, to see “Come From Away.”

“Come From Away” is a critically acclaimed, award-winning musical and those participating will get to see it along with dinner, according to a news release.

The play tells the true story of how the residents of Gander, Newfoundland, Canada welcomed almost 7,000 stranded travelers after 38 planes were diverted there due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

“With uplifting music and heartfelt storytelling, the show has become a symbol of compassion, generosity, and the power of community,” according to the release.

The Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse is in the historic Fort Armstrong Theatre, and the news release said it provides a memorable setting for an unforgettable experience.

Tickets are $95 per person, which includes transportation, the show and a meal. The bus leaves at 9 a.m.

“This is more than a theatre trip, it’s an opportunity to share in a story of kindness and resilience while connecting with others in our community,” said Resa Mai, Director of Morris Area Public Library.

For more information, visit morrislibrary.com/tickets, call 815-942-6880 or stop by the library.