Morris Hospital presents Concussion 101

Morris Hospital neurologist Dr. Isaac Mezo will talk about concussions during a free program from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 19 at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

This program is being done in recognition of National Concussion Awareness Day, according to a news release.

Mezo will discuss common signs and symptoms of a concussion and why it’s important to take action after experiencing a bump, blow, or jolt to the head. Parents of toddlers and athletes are especially encouraged to attend, as well as adults who are susceptible to falling.

The program is free and open to the public. To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080 or visit morrishospital.org/events.