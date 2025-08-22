Dwight Library announces events for September

The Prairie Creek Public Library in Dwight has announced its events for September.

Each event is free and open to the public, and a library card isn’t needed to register. Registration, however, is mandatory as there are limited spaces available.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2

Participants check out a cookbook and make a recipe of their choice, and bring some to share with others. The group will be making and discussing casseroles.

Craft Night- Sunflowers in Denim: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4

Crafters create a wooden decoration piece with a denim pocket with sunflowers. Those attending should bring one pocket from an old pair of jeans. This program is open to teens and adults.

When the Monsters of the Midway Ruled the NFL: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5

Author Joe Ziemba will discuss everything from on-field riots to low player salaries in a presentation that includes rare photos, early team itineraries, and private correspondence between George Halas and Dutch Sternaman.

The Great Chicago Fire- A Phoenix from the Ashes: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8

Terry Lynch, as Patrick O’Leary, discusses the theories surrounding the start of the Chicago fire and the aftermath.

Cards, Colors, and Cupcakes for Seniors: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10

Senior citizens are welcome to join for a social time that includes cupcakes, coffees, teas, and hot chocolates. There will also be card games and adult coloring books.

True Crime Club: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11

The True Crime Club will discuss Amanda Riley, who announced she was diagnosed with cancer and collected over $100,000 in contributions before it was revealed to be a scam.

Kids Bingo: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13

Grade school kids can join for several rounds of bingo.

Traditional Embroidery with Cathy Grafton: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 15

Cathy Grafton will be teaching embroidery history along with 10 basic stitches to use when doing handwork. Attendees are asked to bring a solid white or light-colored piece of plain fabric about 10x12 inches, a small five- or six-inch hoop, small scissors, and a thimble. Grafton will provide threads and needles.

Shelf Indulgence Book Discussion Group: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 23

Adults are welcome to join for a discussion about “Made in China” by Amelia Pang.

Thomas Googerty-Master Blacksmith Artist from Pontiac: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25

Dale Maley, President of the Livingston County Historical Society, will discuss Thomas Googerty, who created the gates for Southside Cemetary and the Catholic cemetary.

Chef Susan: 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29

Chef Susan returns to demonstrate rustic Italian cuisine. She will be allowing attendees to try her recipes out.

To register, call 815-584-3061 or visit the library’s website at prairiecreeklibrary.org.