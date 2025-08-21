Help Grundy County “level up” by taking its comprehensive plan survey

Grundy County residents are asked to scan the QR code or follow the link in this flyer to help Grundy County develop its Comprehensive Plan. (Photo provided by Grundy County)

Grundy County is beginning its comprehensive planning process, and is kicking it off with a campaign called “Level Up Grundy County.”

Instead of gathering feedback, the county said it is empowering residents in the planning process to define a shared vision that guides growth, development, and quality of life.

To participate, visit https://forms.office.com/r/x7FGrq8gA0.

The Grundy County Land Use Department and Development Director Alec Macdonald are seeking comments to shape the plan, and they will be attending outdoor events around the county seeking input.