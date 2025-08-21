Help Grundy County “level up” by taking its comprehensive plan survey

Grundy County is beginning its comprehensive planning process, and is kicking it off with a campaign called “Level Up Grundy County.”
Instead of gathering feedback, the county said it is empowering residents in the planning process to define a shared vision that guides growth, development, and quality of life.
To participate, visit https://forms.office.com/r/x7FGrq8gA0.
The Grundy County Land Use Department and Development Director Alec Macdonald are seeking comments to shape the plan, and they will be attending outdoor events around the county seeking input.