Grundy County Sheriff’s Office joins statewide enforcement campaigns over Labor Day weekend

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that it’s joining 200 law enforcement agencies across Illinois in a campaign against impaired, distracted and unsafe driving over Labor Day weekend.

The “drive sober or get pulled over,” “drive high, get a DUI” and “click it or ticket” campaigns will see heightened enforcement through Labor Day weekend.

“Driving under the influence, whether it’s alcohol, cannabis, or any impairing drug, is not just risky,” said Deputy Chief Paul Clampitt. “It’s illegal. We’ll be patrolling with zero tolerance for impaired driving, because our goal is to protect the people of Grundy County.”

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers impaired by cannabis and other drugs, along with alcohol.

“We want our community to enjoy the holiday weekend safely and responsibly,” Clampitt said. “Plan ahead, use a designated driver, and never get behind the wheel impaired. These decisions save lives.”