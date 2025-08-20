Procter & Gamble holds school supply drive

(From left) Megan from Procter & Gamble with Karen Nall, executive director of the United Way of Grundy County, and Nakia from Procter and Gamble. (Photo provided by United Way of Grundy County)

Procter & Gamble’s Greater Chicago Fulfillment Center in Morris partnered with the United Way of Grundy County to hold a school supply drive, giving their employees a chance to make a difference for local school children.

Procter & Gamble’s employees donated a variety of supplies that included paper, spiral notebooks, folders, binders, pencils, and locker locks.

“At Procter & Gamble, we believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting our local children as they embark on their educational journeys,” said Megan Braun, United Way campaign leader. “Our employees take great pride in contributing to the school supply drive, ensuring that every child in Grundy County has the tools they need to succeed. We are proud to invest in our youth, helping them build a brighter, more skilled future.”

The supplies will be distributed through We Care of Grundy County, which recently held a Stuff the Bus event to assist local kids.

“We are so grateful for the support from Procter & Gamble,” said Eric Fisher, executive director at We Care of Grundy County. “Their generosity helps make our back-to-school program a success and ensures local students start the year ready to learn and thrive.”

Karen Nall, the executive director of the United Way of Grundy County, said they appreciate Procter & Gamble and its employees continued support for Grundy County’s community.

“They continue in making a difference in our community,” Nall said.