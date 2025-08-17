Community Pulse: Grundy County prepares for the fall, and the future

Grundy County residents are asked to scan the QR code or follow the link in this flyer to help Grundy County develop its Comprehensive Plan. (Photo provided by Grundy County)

As fall is coming our way, we start to enjoy more outdoor events, ensuring that our children have everything they need for the school year, and preparing for fall. Preparing for the future of Grundy County is one of the top reasons that Grundy County has decided to revive our Comprehensive Plan.

Grundy County’s Comprehensive Plan Public Survey

Grundy County is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive planning process with the kickoff of the “Level Up Grundy County” campaign. Rather than simply gathering feedback, the county is empowering residents as players in the planning process. Together we will define a shared vision that guides growth, development, and quality of life for years to come.

The county is asking the residents for their HELP!! We encourage you to take a short, topic-specific quest on areas like transportation, housing, land use, agriculture, industry, and community services. Each quest takes about five minutes to complete, and you, as the resident, can choose a topic that intrigues YOU the most. Please take one, but we encourage you to give your feedback on all areas.

Our Land Use Department will also be attending many of the outdoor events to get your thoughts on how you would like Grundy County to look like in the next ten years. Alec Macdonald, development director, will be asking for comments to help shape the 2026 Grundy County Comprehensive Plan. We appreciate and respect your opinions and need them for this important planning tool.

To join the effort: - Visit https://forms.office.com/r/x7FGrq8gA0 to choose your quest.

- Follow Grundy County on social media for updates on surveys, events, and results.

- Watch for “Level Up Grundy” materials and QR codes at local businesses, schools, and events.

Choose your mission, shape your future.

Environmental Events

Sept. 15, 2025: Thank You Grundy County Residents Day

On Monday September 15th, we will have promotional gifts for the residents who would like to stop by our office located at the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union Street, Morris, IL 60450. This annual event allows our residents who have been so supportive by providing gently used children’s books and toys, and recycling properly at our events to receive the gift of their choice.

For children, there will be five packs of soy crayons, environmental coloring books, stress balls, hand sanitizer, recycled blue jean pencils, peppermint lip gloss, straws and plastic cups, and pencil sharpener and erasers.

For adults, there will be carabiners, glasses holders, dog bags, bottle openers, pop and can lids, fly swatters, utensils in case, lip gloss, hand sanitizers, cold pack, cooling towels, and pizza cutters.

Sept. 27, 2025: Electronic Waste Recycling and Shredding Event

There will be an electronic waste recycling and shredding event Saturday, Sept. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon at 1320 Union St., Morris. TVs will be cost $25 for a standard size, and $50 for a projection TV. There will also be a shredding truck and it’s asked that all metals and plastics be removed, and the amount shredded is kept to two paper ream sized boxes.

Oct. 20, 2025: Reusable Halloween bags for preschool, daycare centers, and libraries.

Preschools and our library partners in Grundy County will be receiving small reusable Halloween bags for the smaller patrons. These bags are decorated in a friendly manner and will hold their goodies with looped handles. Once Halloween is over, these bags may easily be reused for toys, or other treasures that the children may think. The idea is that these bags may be reused and therefore, resources are preserved along with the energy to produce them.

Green Thinking for School

Going back to school is a great time to think about the objectives of our environmental office to reduce and reuse.

- If needed consider green purchasing for school supplies such as reusable/washable lunch bags, containers for food, and reusable water bottles.

- Buy waste free for lunches, utensils, plastic containers, cloth napkins, and reusable ice packs.

- Check through existing clothing and shoes to make sure that the new clothing is truly needed. If clothes are outgrown, donate those. Consider yard sales and secondhand stores for clothing supplies.

- Purchase green products or post-consumer content products.

- Carpool students to school or consider safe walking/biking paths for students.

- Get involved in school policy on recycling not only of paper products but of composting and help in student involvement.

- Don’t over buy products for school. Only what is needed.

- Ask your children to participate in the brainstorming of “greening” up going to school.

Outside Preparations

The vegetable gardens as they start to fade and the leaves coming down give us the opportunity to think about the best way to respect the earth by composting. Composting is something that you can do all year long and spring and fall are times when we have an abundance of browns and greens to work with. Composting is a great job to put those old plants into something that will be a great addition to the soil in the Spring 2026.

All materials gathered now, and through the winter months, will compost such that in spring there will be an abundance of compost for you to use. Composting is simple and convenient, not taking up much space and providing such benefit.

For more information on composting, see our Green Guide at: https://www.grundycountyil.gov/services/land_use/index.php.

Please feel free to contact my office if you should have any questions. I may be reached at either (815) 941-3229 or hmiller@grundyco.org.

Thank you, Grundy County, for your part in helping our Earth!