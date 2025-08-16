Morris Hospital dietitian discusses heart healthy diet

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are hosting a heart-healthy diet program from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

The program is open to the community and does not require a YMCA membership to attend.

A registered dietitian from Morris Hospital will explain how to reduce saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium in the diet while increasing fiber, according to a Friday news release. Eating a heart-healthy diet helps reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

To register, call the Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or visit www.morrishospital.org/events and select the “nutrition” category.