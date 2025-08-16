Morris Herald-News

Morris Hospital dietitian discusses heart healthy diet

The new Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 Dupont Ave., Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

By Michael Urbanec

Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are hosting a heart-healthy diet program from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 2200 W. Dupont Ave.

The program is open to the community and does not require a YMCA membership to attend.

A registered dietitian from Morris Hospital will explain how to reduce saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium in the diet while increasing fiber, according to a Friday news release. Eating a heart-healthy diet helps reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

To register, call the Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or visit www.morrishospital.org/events and select the “nutrition” category.

