Morris Hospital Auxiliary announces golf outing for Sept. 22

The Morris Hospital Auxiliary is hosting its annual golf outing Monday, Sept. 22 at The Creek golf course, 5355 Saratoga Road, Morris, with all proceeds benefiting the Morris Hospital Patient Transportation program.

The public is invited to support the event by playing golf, attending dinner, or making a donation, according to a Friday news release.

Activities begin with registration and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, before golfers start playing 18 holes of golf. The cost is $150 per person and $540 for a foursome.

Dinner for those who aren’t golfing is $25 per person, and it includes a buffet-style dinner reception with pulled pork, coleslaw, rolls and butter, roasted potatoes, corn, and dessert. Dinner begins at 5 p.m.

The money raised is used to purchase replacement buses for Morris Hospital Patient Transportation, which provides non-emergency free transportation to medical appointments for patients who are unable to drive or have limited mobility. The Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation have provided funding for the majority of the Patient Transportation vehicles since the service began in 1998. Patient Transportation drivers and assistants are all volunteers.

The news release also said the golf outing’s success is dependent on sponsors, which this year include Morris Hospital Medical Staff at the $5,000 “Top Flite” level; Block Electric Company, Grundy Bank, Old National Bank, and The Horton Group-A business of Marsh McLennan Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC at the $2,500 “Eagle” level; CACi, Hall Prangle LLC, Joliet Junior College, and Low Voltage Solutions Inc at the $1,000 “Driver” level.

To make a reservation for golf or dinner, visit morrishospital.org/golf by Monday, Sept. 8 or call the Auxiliary Office at 815-705-7024.