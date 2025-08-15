Morris Herald-News

Morris Community High School gym project adds new floor, air conditioning, bleachers

Morris's Landon Norris (1) drives around a screen during their basketball game between Wilmington at Morris. Saturday Jan 4, 2025 in Morris. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

By Michael Urbanec

The Morris Community High School gym has been sitting at a cool 72 degrees this summer, thanks to the new air handling system that’s been installed.

Mark Walker, the building and grounds director, said it’s been a busy summer with a lot going on in the gym.

“The floor has been installed, and it looks really good,” Walker said. “The lines on the floor have been painted, and the last coat of sealants have been applied.”

He said ones the floor finishes curing, the school will get new bleachers, which he expects to come in the week of Aug. 18.

Walker said the high school auditorium also got new lighting back in June, and the running track has been recoated. The track is still waiting to have the lines painted on it.

