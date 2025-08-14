Pieces From the Heart Quilt Guild hosts fourth annual Quilt of Valor Ceremony in Morris

The Quilts of Valor presented 44 veterans with quilts during a ceremony at Saratoga Elementary School on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (Photo provided by Nora Russell)

Pieces From the Heart Quilt Guild held its fourth Quilt of Valor Ceremony on Sunday at Saratoga School, honoring 44 veterans for their service.

40 veterans and over 200 members of their families and loved ones joined the ceremony. Pieces From the Heart Quilt Guild has awarded over 160 quilts since they began holding ceremonies in 2019 according to a Tuesday news release.

Jim and Barb Boma sang the National Anthem, followed by Rita Pennington, Illinois State Coordinator of the Quilts of Valor Organization, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pennington said Quilts of Valor has presented nearly 420,000 quilts to members of the military. The organization’s mission statement is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.”

Clara Bal introduced each quilter, and quilts were displayed with the help of Nisse Hoge and Joanne Hayes. Those recognized at the ceremony were a Bronze Star recipient, sharpshooters, medics, submariners and paratroopers, and veterans with too many medals to be listed.