Morris Hospital introduces new general surgeon

Morris Hospital announced Friday that Dr. Bo Wang will be joining the hospital as a general surgeon.

According to the Friday news release, Dr. Wang treats a wide range of conditions, including appendicitis, hernias, gallstones, bowel obstructions, colon and rectal conditions, gastric ulcers, pancreatitis, breast conditions and skin and soft tissue growths and tumors. He also performs endoscopic procedures like upper endoscopies and colonoscopies.

Wang completed a five-year general surgery residency at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he trained in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery and robotic surgery. He earned his medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University in Downers Grove.

He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign before that, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology. He is originally from New Jersey but has lived in Illinois since starting his undergraduate degree.

He said he was drawn to the community feel of Morris Hospital during his first visit, and he’s looking forward to caring for the surgical needs of area residents.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my specialty is that the results of general surgery are pretty immediate,” Wang said. “During my general surgery clinical rotations as a medical student, I discovered that I loved being able to immediately help someone by performing a surgery that they needed.”

Wang said he’s committed to patient education and taking time to explain the big picture before an upcoming surgery or procedure.

“It’s important to me that patients understand why they’re here to see me, and how they will benefit from the surgery or procedure, and what to expect,” Wang said. “I recognize that they are trusting me with their care and want them to know I’m here to answer their questions and help them with whatever they’re going through.”

Wang’s office will be located in the Morris Medical Center, 1600 W. US Route 6, the same office as Dr. Joseph Kokoszka. To schedule an appointment, call 815-364-8927.