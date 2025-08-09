Morris Hospital expands Gastroenterology, hires advanced practice RN

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has added board-certified advanced practice registered nurse Stephanie Mickley to its gastroenterology practice. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers)

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has added board-certified advanced practice registered nurse Stephanie Mickley to its gastroenterology practice. Mickley joins the staff of Dr. Afreen Hyder at Morris Hospital Gastroenterology Specialists, 151 W. High Street in Morris.

As a gastroenterology nurse practitioner, Mickley provides care for a range of digestive health concerns, including abdominal pain, heartburn, acid reflux, bloating, irregular bowel movements and hemorrhoids. She also specializes in treating complex conditions, such as Barrett’s esophagus, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, and lymphocytic colitis.

Mickley brings 27 years of nursing experience to the practice, including 14 years in gastroenterology. She holds a Master’s degree in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner from Loyola University, a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Rush University and a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition from Dominican University.