Morris to allow solar panels of roofs of buildings zoned industrial

The Morris City Council passed an ordinance Monday night that will allow facilities like factories and distribution centers to place solar panels on their roofs without a permitting process.

Mayor Chris Brown said Monday that this is being done in anticipation of a company wanting to add solar panels, rather than something that’s been requested of them. There are companies like Grainger in Minooka that have added solar panels to their rooftops.

“We’re going to allow solar panels to go on big box warehouses, whereas before they weren’t allowed,” Brown said. “It’s going to change that up so they can do that at a possible location. You get a lot of people on Facebook saying why don’t they go on rooftops, so this allows that.”

Brown said the city already allows homes to put up solar panels without going through any processes with the city.