Election information and petition packets available for March 17, 2026 general primary

Grundy County Circuit Clerk announced Tuesday that the 2026 Candidate’s Guide and Election Calendar from the Illinois State Board of Elections are available at www.grundycountil.gov.

The information is available under the tab labeled “Election Information. It offers information for those interested in running for office in the upcoming March 17, 2026 primary and includes information on filing dates, nomination procedures, and the objection process.

Petition packets are available at both the website and in person at the County Clerk’s Office, 111 E. Washington St., Room 12 in Morris. Candidates can download copies of their petitions and prepare them for circulation.

According to the Tuesday news release, the Illinois State Board of Elections strongly encourages prospective candidates to consult legal counsel regarding qualifications to seek office, preparation of petition papers, circulator requirements, signature requirements, and more.

County Clerk staff cannot provide a review of nominating papers or legal opinions regarding petition papers. A receipt for filing the required Statement of Economic Interests may be added until 5 p.m. on the last day of filing, which is Monday, Nov. 3.

Candidates will be running for party nominations for Grundy County Clerk, Regional Superintendent of Schools, Sheriff, Treasurer, County Board districts 1, 2 and 3, and Precinct Committeepersons.