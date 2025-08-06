Morris High School’s hydrogen car club traveling to Germany after taking first in competition

Morris Mayor Chris Brown with the members of the Morris Community High School Hydrogen Car Club, who are traveling to Germany later this month. (Michael Urbanec)

A group of Morris Community High School students is traveling to Chemnitz, Germany, for the world finals in the Hydrogen Grand Prix, a competition for hydrogen-powered remote-controlled cars.

The team competed in the Midwest competition back in April at Prosser Career Academy in Chicago, building, designing and engineering the cars to create the most fuel-efficient car.

Mayor Chris Brown congratulated the students and wished all of them luck.

The students competing are Xander Braun, Dylan Creek, Griffyn Cowell, Juan Martinez, Jace Scalf, Colin Wickman and Jonathan Zarbrock. Their faculty advisor is Belinda Baxa.