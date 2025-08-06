Morris congratulates 3-time IESA champion Caputo on track and field accomplishments

3-time IESA champion Aniston Caputo (left) with Morris Mayor Chris Brown as the City of Morris recognized her for her accomplishments on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris congratulated three-time IESA champion Aniston Caputo on her record-breaking accomplishments for the 2024-25 season during its meeting Monday night.

Caputo participated in the 200-meter dash, 4x100 relay and in discus, earning her third consecutive state title in discus.

Morris Mayor Chris Brown said her 111 ft, 8 inch throw set a new school and IESA 3A state record.

“She is also a tremendous leader in her classroom amongst her peers, and she’s a hard worker both on and off the field,” Brown said.