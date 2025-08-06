Morris congratulates 3-time IESA champion Caputo on track and field accomplishments

The City of Morris congratulated three-time IESA champion Aniston Caputo on her record-breaking accomplishments for the 2024-25 season during its meeting Monday night.
Caputo participated in the 200-meter dash, 4x100 relay and in discus, earning her third consecutive state title in discus.
Morris Mayor Chris Brown said her 111 ft, 8 inch throw set a new school and IESA 3A state record.
“She is also a tremendous leader in her classroom amongst her peers, and she’s a hard worker both on and off the field,” Brown said.