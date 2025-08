A crowd fills the Grundy County Courthouse lawn to see country singer Jenna Jane at a prior Concert on the Courthouse Lawn event. (Michael Urbanec)

The Del Bergeson Orchestra will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to cap off the City of Morris’ Summer Concert Series on the Grundy County Courthouse Lawn, 111 E. Washington St.

The Del Bergeson Orchestra features vocalist Donna Rice, an eight-piece horn section and a four-piece rhythm section.

If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the event will be moved to Morris Community High School, 1000 Union St., Morris.