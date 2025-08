A 1959 Chevy El Camino at the Morris Cruise Night on Saturday. (RANDY CURRY)

Morris Cruise Night will again take over Liberty Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Saturday benefiting the Fallen Outdoors.

Entry for vehicles costs $10, and entrants enter off North Division Street onto East Washington Street.

Parking for participating cars is available along both Liberty Street and Wauponsee Street.

The July cruise had 679 vehicle entries and raised $4,955 for Grundy County Heroes and Helpers.