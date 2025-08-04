Morris Watercolor Guild donates to library for expanded art book collection

Some of the new art books purchased by the Morris Area Public Library thanks to a donation from the Morris Watercolor Guild. (Photo provided by the Morris Area Public Library)

The Morris Watercolor Guild has given the Morris Area Public Library a donation, which the library used to purchase a selection of high-quality art books for its collection.

The library said in a news release Wednesday that the thoughtful gift from the watercolor guild enhances the library’s offerings for local artists, students, and anyone with a passion for the visual arts. The books cover a wide range of techniques and styles, providing inspiration, instruction, and enrichment for all skill levels.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the Morris Watercolor Guild’s generosity,” said Library Director Resa Mai. “These books open the door for more patrons to explore their creative side and develop their artistic talents. It’s a meaningful contribution that aligns perfectly with our mission to support lifelong learning.”

The Morris Watercolor Guild is a group of local artists who meet at 1 p.m. most Fridays at First United Methodist Church, 118 E. Jackson St., Morris. It welcomes members of all skill levels and offers a welcoming space for enthusiasts to connect, learn and grow, according to the news release.

The new art books are available for checkout at the library and they will be on display during the Art Exposition on Saturday, Aug. 16 as part of the Liberty Arts Festival. The library will also be home to a collection of rare Renaissance-era art that day, thanks to an anonymous donor allowing the library to show his collection.

For more information, visit www.morrislibrary.com or call 815-942-6880.