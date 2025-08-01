Saratoga Elementary school supplies list

The school board at Saratoga Elementary. File photo. (Michael Urbanec)

Here are the required school supplies for students at Saratoga Elementary.

For art, students through fifth grade should bring three yellow #2 pencils, two Sharpies, a large glue stick, a pink pearl eraser, and a hand-held pencil sharpener. Every student needs gym shoes. Crocs, heels, slides, dudes, boots and sandals will not be allowed.

Also, all junior high students are expected to bring roll-on deodorant. Aerosol deodorant is not allowed.

Kindergarten

4-6 black Expo markers

2 boxes of tissues

10 (or more) glue sticks

1 plastic pencil box (not cardboard, no zippers, no larger than 6”x8”)

1 wide-ruled spiral notebook

2 pink large erasers

1 roll of paper towels

6 boxes of 16 or 24 regular-size Crayola crayons

1 tray of Crayola watercolors

1 box of Crayola colored pencils

1 box of Crayola washable markers

1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags

1 box of quart-size or snack-size Ziploc bags

Boys: 2 disinfectant wipes

Girls: 1 package of white cardstock (not construction paper)

1 book bag (at least 10” x 14”) (no wheels or shoulder bags)

Headphones (can be purchased at school for $5.00)- no earbuds or wireless

Ziploc Bag with Change of Clothes for the Season (Label w/ Name)

1st Grade

2 Ticonderoga pencils #2 (12-count box, sharpened)

2 Pink Pearl erasers

2 four-count Black Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Marker Chisel Tip

1 marker board felt eraser 5”

2 24-count Crayola crayons

1 12-count Crayola colored pencils

1 yellow highlighter

8 Elmer’s small glue sticks, washable

1 pair of scissors—blunt 5”

1 pencil box—8.5x5.75Wx2.5H

1 pocket folder

1 1 subject/wide-ruled spiral notebook

1 1 composition notebook

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 disinfecting Wipes - Bleach Free (girls)

1 box of sandwich-size Ziploc bags (girls)

1 box of gallon-size Ziploc bags (boys)

1 roll of paper towels (boys)

1 pair of headphones - no earbuds (available at the school for $5.00)

2nd Grade

36 #2 pencils sharpened

1 large eraser

24 eraser caps

1 hard pencil box

3 (12-count) boxes of colored pencils

3 (24-count) Crayola Crayons

1 dry-erase eraser

10 Expo dry erase markers

18 small glue sticks

1 scissors pointed 5″

4 2-pocket paper folders without clasps

3 spiral notebooks 1 subject wide rule, 70 count

1 clipboard

2 facial tissue 125 count

2 paper towel rolls

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

3 containers of disinfectant wipe

Boys—1 box

box of gallon Ziploc bags

Girls—1 box of sandwich Ziploc bags

Boys—1 bottle of acrylic paint (any bright color)

Girls - 1 bottle of puffy paint (any bright color)

Teacher/parent communication folder (provided by school)

Headphones (available at school for $5.00 or bring your own)

3rd Grade

24 #2 pencils

1 (8 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils pre-sharpened

1 (24 count) Crayola crayons

1 (8 ct) Crayola washable markers

1 highlighters

6 black Expo low-odor dry erase marker chisel tip

1 pencil box

2 pink erasers/extra cap erasers

2 spiral notebooks

1 3-subject notebook for high math only

1 2-pocket folder

2 Elmer’s large glue sticks washable

1 scissors stainless steel pointed 5″

2 Kleenex facial tissue 125 count

1 clipboard

1 disinfecting wipe, bleach-free

1 roll of paper towels

Headphones (available at the school for $5.00)

4th Grade

3 (12 count) pencils #2 (sharpened)

1 box eraser caps

1 clipboard

1 (24 count) crayons

1 (10 count) washable markers classic colors

1 (12 count) colored pencils

2 highlighters

8 dry erase markers

1 scissors

1 pencil box/pouch

1 filler paper wide rule

8 glue sticks washable

4 2 pocket folders

3 spiral notebooks 1 subject wide rule

25 sheets white cardstock

2 boxes of facial tissue

1 box zipper gallon bags (boys)

1 box zipper sandwich bags (girls)

1 disinfecting wipes

2 paper towel rolls

Headphones or earbuds (available at the school for $5.00)

Teacher/parent communication folder (provided by school)

Assignment Notebook (provided by school)

5th Grade

3 (12-count) packs Pencil #2

12 Expo markers (2 packs)

1 Expo dry eraser

2 black Sharpies (one thin/one extra-thin tip)

2 pencil pouch zippers w/Grommets--large ones!

1 (12 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils

1 (24 count) Crayola crayon

1 (12 count) Crayola markers

4 highlighter chisel tip yellow

1 scissors pointed 7″

12 Elmer’s small glue sticks washable

6 two-pocket folders with holes

4 single-subject spiral notebooks

1 roll of paper towels

2 large boxes Kleenex

2 large containers of Clorox wipes

2 packs of sticky notes

1 Saratoga assignment notebook (provided by school)

1 clipboard - REQUIRED

1 headphones or earbuds (available at the school for $5.00) – REQUIRED

1 expandable file folder (between 8 and 12 pockets)—REQUIRED

6th Grade

2 Boxes of Kleenex/Tissues 200ct (homeroom)

1 4-pack of multicolor Expo markers (homeroom)

1 or 2 rolls of paper towels (homeroom)

1 can of disinfecting wipes

TI-30X IIS calculator - Mandatory (accelerated math class only)

1 jumbo book cover (math, not accelerated math)

1 three-subject notebook (label with name and give to ELA teacher)

1 2 pocket folder (label with name and give to ELA teacher)

1 plastic two pocket folder (label with name and give to social studies teacher)

7-pocket expandable folder

1 1” 3-ring binder (science)

1 1” 3-ring binder (math, not accelerated math)

6 binder dividers (science)

1 pencil pouch or pencil box

1 pair of scissors 7″ (put in pencil pouch/box)

3 (12 count) #2 pencils (put 5 in pencil pouch/box, rest in locker)

1 (12 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils (put in pencil

pouch/box) Required for all classes

5 highlighters (different colors, put in pencil pouch/box)

10 glue sticks (put 2 in pencil pouch/box, extra in locker)

1 set of earbuds or headphones (put in pencil pouch)—available at the school for $5.00

7th Grade

5 (12-count) bags of #2 pencils (2 pack goes to homeroom teacher)

1 (12-count) Crayola full-length colored pencils pre-sharpened

1 (8-count) Crayola washable markers classic colors

3 highlighters

5 red pens (accelerated math only)

3 dry erase markers

Package of pencil cap erasers

1 pack of sandwich-sized Ziplocs (give to ELA teacher)

3 - 1” 3-ring binders for science, social studies, math/ELA

1 pack of 5-tab 3-ring binder dividers for science

4 spiral notebooks, 1 subject wide rule ct (1 per class)

1 set of wired headphones

4 glue sticks

1 disinfecting wipes, bleach-free (one for homeroom and one for science class to put in the lab)

4 boxes of Kleenex tissues, 2/200 count (give to homeroom teacher)

2 - 400 Index Cards Ruled White 3x5 (1 to ELA, 1 to SS)

TI-30XIIS calculator - Mandatory

Scissors

1 roll of paper towels

8th Grade

2 (12 count) pencil #2

1 (12 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils

1 (8 count) Crayola washable markers classic colors

Scissors

4 small glue sticks washable white

12” ruler needed for math

8 black or blue pens

6 red pens

3 highlighters

Assignment notebook (school will provide)

1 headphone or earbud (available at school for $5.00)

1 filler paper wide rule 200 count

4-pack spiral notebook 1 subject wide rule, 70 count

7-pocket expandable file w/tabs, flap, and elastic closure OR 5-pack 2-pocket folder

5 (100 count) 3x5 index cards for ELA (give to ELA teacher)

1 (3 pack; 3x3in or bigger) of Post-It Notes (give to ELA teacher)

1 pack of sandwich-sized Ziplocs (give to ELA teacher)

1 1”3-ring binder for science

1 pack of 5-tab 3-ring binder dividers for science

3 dry erase markers - Honors Algebra Only

1-spiral notebook 3 subjects for math

TI-30XIIS calculator - Mandatory

1 jumbo book cover (mandatory for all math classes)

2 Kleenex tissues 200 count (give to homeroom)

8 oz. hand sanitizer (give to homeroom)

2 disinfecting wipes, bleach-free (give to homeroom)