Saratoga Elementary school supplies list

Here are the required school supplies for students at Saratoga Elementary.
For art, students through fifth grade should bring three yellow #2 pencils, two Sharpies, a large glue stick, a pink pearl eraser, and a hand-held pencil sharpener. Every student needs gym shoes. Crocs, heels, slides, dudes, boots and sandals will not be allowed.
Also, all junior high students are expected to bring roll-on deodorant. Aerosol deodorant is not allowed.
Kindergarten
4-6 black Expo markers
2 boxes of tissues
10 (or more) glue sticks
1 plastic pencil box (not cardboard, no zippers, no larger than 6”x8”)
1 wide-ruled spiral notebook
2 pink large erasers
1 roll of paper towels
6 boxes of 16 or 24 regular-size Crayola crayons
1 tray of Crayola watercolors
1 box of Crayola colored pencils
1 box of Crayola washable markers
1 box gallon-size Ziploc bags
1 box of quart-size or snack-size Ziploc bags
Boys: 2 disinfectant wipes
Girls: 1 package of white cardstock (not construction paper)
1 book bag (at least 10” x 14”) (no wheels or shoulder bags)
Headphones (can be purchased at school for $5.00)- no earbuds or wireless
Ziploc Bag with Change of Clothes for the Season (Label w/ Name)
1st Grade
2 Ticonderoga pencils #2 (12-count box, sharpened)
2 Pink Pearl erasers
2 four-count Black Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Marker Chisel Tip
1 marker board felt eraser 5”
2 24-count Crayola crayons
1 12-count Crayola colored pencils
1 yellow highlighter
8 Elmer’s small glue sticks, washable
1 pair of scissors—blunt 5”
1 pencil box—8.5x5.75Wx2.5H
1 pocket folder
1 1 subject/wide-ruled spiral notebook
1 1 composition notebook
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 disinfecting Wipes - Bleach Free (girls)
1 box of sandwich-size Ziploc bags (girls)
1 box of gallon-size Ziploc bags (boys)
1 roll of paper towels (boys)
1 pair of headphones - no earbuds (available at the school for $5.00)
2nd Grade
36 #2 pencils sharpened
1 large eraser
24 eraser caps
1 hard pencil box
3 (12-count) boxes of colored pencils
3 (24-count) Crayola Crayons
1 dry-erase eraser
10 Expo dry erase markers
18 small glue sticks
1 scissors pointed 5″
4 2-pocket paper folders without clasps
3 spiral notebooks 1 subject wide rule, 70 count
1 clipboard
2 facial tissue 125 count
2 paper towel rolls
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
3 containers of disinfectant wipe
Boys—1 box
box of gallon Ziploc bags
Girls—1 box of sandwich Ziploc bags
Boys—1 bottle of acrylic paint (any bright color)
Girls - 1 bottle of puffy paint (any bright color)
Teacher/parent communication folder (provided by school)
Headphones (available at school for $5.00 or bring your own)
3rd Grade
24 #2 pencils
1 (8 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils pre-sharpened
1 (24 count) Crayola crayons
1 (8 ct) Crayola washable markers
1 highlighters
6 black Expo low-odor dry erase marker chisel tip
1 pencil box
2 pink erasers/extra cap erasers
2 spiral notebooks
1 3-subject notebook for high math only
1 2-pocket folder
2 Elmer’s large glue sticks washable
1 scissors stainless steel pointed 5″
2 Kleenex facial tissue 125 count
1 clipboard
1 disinfecting wipe, bleach-free
1 roll of paper towels
Headphones (available at the school for $5.00)
4th Grade
3 (12 count) pencils #2 (sharpened)
1 box eraser caps
1 clipboard
1 (24 count) crayons
1 (10 count) washable markers classic colors
1 (12 count) colored pencils
2 highlighters
8 dry erase markers
1 scissors
1 pencil box/pouch
1 filler paper wide rule
8 glue sticks washable
4 2 pocket folders
3 spiral notebooks 1 subject wide rule
25 sheets white cardstock
2 boxes of facial tissue
1 box zipper gallon bags (boys)
1 box zipper sandwich bags (girls)
1 disinfecting wipes
2 paper towel rolls
Headphones or earbuds (available at the school for $5.00)
Teacher/parent communication folder (provided by school)
Assignment Notebook (provided by school)
5th Grade
3 (12-count) packs Pencil #2
12 Expo markers (2 packs)
1 Expo dry eraser
2 black Sharpies (one thin/one extra-thin tip)
2 pencil pouch zippers w/Grommets--large ones!
1 (12 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils
1 (24 count) Crayola crayon
1 (12 count) Crayola markers
4 highlighter chisel tip yellow
1 scissors pointed 7″
12 Elmer’s small glue sticks washable
6 two-pocket folders with holes
4 single-subject spiral notebooks
1 roll of paper towels
2 large boxes Kleenex
2 large containers of Clorox wipes
2 packs of sticky notes
1 Saratoga assignment notebook (provided by school)
1 clipboard - REQUIRED
1 headphones or earbuds (available at the school for $5.00) – REQUIRED
1 expandable file folder (between 8 and 12 pockets)—REQUIRED
6th Grade
2 Boxes of Kleenex/Tissues 200ct (homeroom)
1 4-pack of multicolor Expo markers (homeroom)
1 or 2 rolls of paper towels (homeroom)
1 can of disinfecting wipes
TI-30X IIS calculator - Mandatory (accelerated math class only)
1 jumbo book cover (math, not accelerated math)
1 three-subject notebook (label with name and give to ELA teacher)
1 2 pocket folder (label with name and give to ELA teacher)
1 plastic two pocket folder (label with name and give to social studies teacher)
7-pocket expandable folder
1 1” 3-ring binder (science)
1 1” 3-ring binder (math, not accelerated math)
6 binder dividers (science)
1 pencil pouch or pencil box
1 pair of scissors 7″ (put in pencil pouch/box)
3 (12 count) #2 pencils (put 5 in pencil pouch/box, rest in locker)
1 (12 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils (put in pencil
pouch/box) Required for all classes
5 highlighters (different colors, put in pencil pouch/box)
10 glue sticks (put 2 in pencil pouch/box, extra in locker)
1 set of earbuds or headphones (put in pencil pouch)—available at the school for $5.00
7th Grade
5 (12-count) bags of #2 pencils (2 pack goes to homeroom teacher)
1 (12-count) Crayola full-length colored pencils pre-sharpened
1 (8-count) Crayola washable markers classic colors
3 highlighters
5 red pens (accelerated math only)
3 dry erase markers
Package of pencil cap erasers
1 pack of sandwich-sized Ziplocs (give to ELA teacher)
3 - 1” 3-ring binders for science, social studies, math/ELA
1 pack of 5-tab 3-ring binder dividers for science
4 spiral notebooks, 1 subject wide rule ct (1 per class)
1 set of wired headphones
4 glue sticks
1 disinfecting wipes, bleach-free (one for homeroom and one for science class to put in the lab)
4 boxes of Kleenex tissues, 2/200 count (give to homeroom teacher)
2 - 400 Index Cards Ruled White 3x5 (1 to ELA, 1 to SS)
TI-30XIIS calculator - Mandatory
Scissors
1 roll of paper towels
8th Grade
2 (12 count) pencil #2
1 (12 count) Crayola full-length colored pencils
1 (8 count) Crayola washable markers classic colors
Scissors
4 small glue sticks washable white
12” ruler needed for math
8 black or blue pens
6 red pens
3 highlighters
Assignment notebook (school will provide)
1 headphone or earbud (available at school for $5.00)
1 filler paper wide rule 200 count
4-pack spiral notebook 1 subject wide rule, 70 count
7-pocket expandable file w/tabs, flap, and elastic closure OR 5-pack 2-pocket folder
5 (100 count) 3x5 index cards for ELA (give to ELA teacher)
1 (3 pack; 3x3in or bigger) of Post-It Notes (give to ELA teacher)
1 pack of sandwich-sized Ziplocs (give to ELA teacher)
1 1”3-ring binder for science
1 pack of 5-tab 3-ring binder dividers for science
3 dry erase markers - Honors Algebra Only
1-spiral notebook 3 subjects for math
TI-30XIIS calculator - Mandatory
1 jumbo book cover (mandatory for all math classes)
2 Kleenex tissues 200 count (give to homeroom)
8 oz. hand sanitizer (give to homeroom)
2 disinfecting wipes, bleach-free (give to homeroom)