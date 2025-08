First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson St. in Morris. (Photo contributed by First Presbyterian Church)

The First Presbyterian Church in Morris is hosting a pet blessing from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26 at 200 E. Jackson St.

Reverend James Friesen will be blessing pets, and Lakewood Animal Hospital will also be there to share in the celebration.

This event is open to the public.