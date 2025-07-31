GEDC recognizes summer interns during dinner ceremony

The students from the Grundy Economic Development Council's annual internship program with State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy Economic Development Commission’s summer interns were joined by their families, employers, and State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, Wednesday night to be recognized for their work over the summer.

Nancy Norton, President & CEO of the GEDC, welcomed the 40 interns who worked at local businesses over the summer, and each intern got a moment to introduce themselves and talk about their favorite memories from the job. Most of the interns favorite parts of the job involved learning a skill they’ll get to use in the future, though some also admitted having a place to hear gossip was just as much fun.

Rezin introduced company representatives and their interns, thanking them and the school administrations that keep the summer internship program running.

“Being a mentor takes a lot of time in a day when you just want to go in and do your job, right?” Rezin said. “I get it, but taking the time to teach the next generation is what it’s all about. This program, bar none, there’s not another program in the state like it.”

The 40 paid internships were with 13 different companies: Aux Sable Liquid Products, Chamlin & Associates, the City of Morris, the Community Foundation of Grundy County, Grundy County, the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, the GEDC, Mack & Associates, SPACECO, Morris Hospital, US Cold Storage, and the Village of Minooka.

Norton said the program started 13 years ago, and it grows each year.

“Congratulations, interns,” Norton said. “You were chosen, and you’re still here. Joking aside, this is a really competitive process that includes student applicants from Minooka, Morris, Coal City, and Gardner-South Wilmington High Schools. You should be very proud of yourselves.”

The GEDC also did an anonymous survey of employers involved in the program, and 71% of the interns were labeled as “outstanding” or “exceeds expectations,” and employers found that nearly every student met their expectations.

Students participating over the summer were Aiden Martinez, Joel Martinez, Sam Mateski, Jordan Olson, Devon McVey, Avery Reda, Rhaina Vanek, Anna Bibly, Ethan Scrogham, Britney Fatlan, Aric Huetteman, Kedzie Auwerda, Lucy Conroy, Nathan DeBold, Emilee Doss, Karson Dransfedlt, Amani Elateeq, Caitlin Gile, Kora Kotowski, Addison Lanahan, Sydney Larson, Brandon Legner, Culan Lindemuth, Lillian Mateski, Trey Olson, Madalyn Peterson, Gwynith Pfeifer, Sophie Sanders, Mackenna Stewart, Ella Urbasek, Brandy Valencia-Farias, Paityn Valentine, Arial Cedillo, Abigail Henson, Adan Mondragon, Robert Mondragon, Isabella Collins and Ruby Zolper.