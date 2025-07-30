School supplies list for Coal City Early Childhood Center

Here are the school supplies needed for Coal City students attending Coal City’s Early Childhood Center

Parents are asked to label all hats, coats, shows and boots.

ECC Early Childhood Pre-K

8 Jumbo or Regular Size Elmer’s Glue Sticks

8 pack of Crayola Washable Markers

1 box of 8 Crayola Crayons (Large not Jumbo)

1 box of 24 Crayola Crayons

Crayola watercolor paint set of 8

1 pocket folder ~ child’s choice

1 bottle of glue

1 box of BLACK chisel tip dry erase markers

1 4 pack of Play-Doh (4 oz cans)

Morning: Boys- 1 box gallon Ziploc bags, girls- box sandwich Ziploc bags

Afternoon: 1 package paper plates (no design or coating)

Large Book Bag

Change of clothes

Pair of VELCRO shoes for playground (optional)

1 Pencil Box

1 pair of scissors

Kindergarten

2 boxes of 24 Crayola crayons

1 box large crayons (not jumbo)

1 box colored pencils

2 Sharpie Fine Point Markers (not ultra fine) ART

1 plain zipper pencil pouch

1 pair of Fiskars scissors

1 bottle of Elmer’s school glue

10 glue sticks

1 set of Crayola watercolors (set of 8)

1 pink eraser

3 plain three-clasp pocket folder-1 red, 1 blue, and 1 purple

3 cans of Play-Doh (3 or 4 oz)

1 higher-quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in a gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first & last name

1 pair of Velcro shoes for PE class (no laces, please)

1 box of 8-10 Crayola LARGE washable markers

1 pack of thin Expo markers (black)

Coloring Book

1 beach/bath towel

First Grade

3 boxes of regular-size 24 Crayola Crayons

1 box colored pencils

8 small glue sticks

6 Black Expo dry erase black markers THIN

1 Dry Erase Eraser

4, Sharpie Fine Point Markers (not ultra fine) ART

24 #2 pencils sharpened

1 set of Crayola watercolor

2 big pink erasers

1 Spiral Notebook

4 plain three-clasp plastic pocket folders-1 yellow, 1 purple, 1 green, 1 blue

1 hard plastic pencil box to hold listed items 9x6”

1 pair of sharp scissors (Fiskar)

8-10ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thin Markers

8-10 ct. Classic Washable Crayola Thick Markers

4 oz can of Play-Doh any color

One gallon Ziploc bags for boys

Quart Ziploc bags for girls

Coloring Book

1 higher quality stereo headphone (no earbuds) in Gallon Ziploc bag labeled with first and last name

PE shoes to keep at school labeled with first and last name