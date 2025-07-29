Morris Elementary school supplies for 2025-26 school year

Here are the required school supplies for Morris Elementary for the upcoming 2025-26 school year.

All students will need a pair of gym shoes that will be left at school, and coats, lunchboxes, and backpacks should be labeled as belonging to the student.

Kindergarten

2 Primary Pencils

2 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip)

4 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)

2 Erasers, pink

2 Box Crayola Washable Markers

4 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large, not scented

1 Fiskars 5” Blunt Tip Scissors

1 1/2” Binder with Clear Pocket on Front

1 Plastic Blue Folder

1 Page Protectors, 25 count

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch 7.5”x10” (not plastic)

1 bottle of hand sanitizer 8 oz or larger

2 Large Boxes of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

2 Tubs of Play-Doh 4 oz Cans

1 Headphones (wired) (NO Earbuds)

1 Beach Towel (1st Trimester Only)

2 Sets of Spare Clothes to Stay at School (socks, underwear, shirt & pants in a ziploc, labeled with child’s name)

1st Grade

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip, black, red, blue & green)

4 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

4 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)

6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Elmer’s Glue, 8oz.

1 Black Sharpie

1 Fiskars 5 ¼ ” Scissors

2 Folders - Plastic, (1 red and 1 blue)

1 Pencil Box, 5”x8”x2.25” (no pencil pouch)

3 Tubs of Classic Play Doh 4 oz Cans

2 Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones (wired) (NO Earbuds)

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)

2nd Grade

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

8 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)

4 Erasers, pink.

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count

1 Crayola Watercolor Paints

1 Pack of Highlighters

10 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.

1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors

6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, purple, orange, & green)

1 Spiral Notebook, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Pencil Box, 5”x8”x2.25”

1 Clipboard

3 Box of Kleenex

3 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Roll of Paper Towels

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

1 Headphones (wired) (NO Earbuds)

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)

3rd Grade

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened (Ticonderoga suggested brand)

4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip, black)

4 Erasers, pink

2 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 12 count

4 Highlighters (1 of each color pink,

yellow, blue, orange)

10 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.

1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors

5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow,

blue, orange, green)

1 Filler Paper, wide ruled

3 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Box of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Roll of Paper Towels

1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)

4th Grade

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count

1 Colored Pencils, 7”

2 Highlighters

2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large

1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors

5 Folders (1 of each color red,

yellow, blue, orange, green)

1 Spiral Notebooks, 70 count wide ruled

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch

1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer

2 Box of Kleenex

1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)

1 Roll of Paper Towels

1 Box of Ziploc Sandwich Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic and closed lid)

5th Grade

24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened

8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)

1 Box Crayola Washable Markers

1 Package of Cap Erasers

1 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7”

2 Red Pens

2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks

1 Elmer’s Glue

1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors

1 Filler Paper, wide ruled

2 Spiral Notebooks (any color)

1 Zippered Pencil Pouch

4 Folders

3 Boxes of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones (wired-no earbuds)

1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)

6th Grade

48 #2 Pencils (more as needed)

1 Pencil Sharpener

2 Dry Erase Markers

2 Erasers, pink

1 Box Crayola Classic Markers

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7”

12 Red Medium Pens

1 Pack Assorted Colored Highlighters

1 Elmer Glue, 4 oz

1 Pencil Pouch

1 1/2-inch 3-Ring Binder

1 Pack of 5 Binder Dividers

1 Filler Paper, wide ruled

1 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled

1 Composition Book, 100 ct. wide ruled

2 Box of Kleenex

1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)

1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

1 5-10 Pocket Expandable (accordion) File Folder

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)

1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags

7th Grade

36 #2 Pencils

4 Dry Erase Markers

1 Elmer Glue, 8oz.

2 Erasers, pink

24 Black or Blue Medium Pens

12 Red Medium Pens

10 Assorted Colored Highlighters

1 Pencil Pouch

1 Binder for Folders

6 Plastic Folders for Binder (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)

3 Filler Paper, wide ruled

5 Spiral Notebooks, 70 count wide ruled (1 of each blue, green, orange, yellow and purple)

1 Composition Book

5 Index Cards, 3”x 5”, 100 count

1 Box of Popsicle Sticks

4 Post-It, 3”x3”, 100 count

2 Boxes of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphone or Earbuds (wired)

1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)

8th Grade

24 #2 Pencils (more as needed)

1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7”

2 Erasers, pink

12 Black or Blue Medium Pens

12 Red Medium Pens

2 Assorted Colored Highlighters

6 Elmer Glue Sticks

1 Elmer Glue, 8oz

1 Scissors

1 Pencil Pouch

1 6 Subject Accordion Folder or 6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)

2 Filler Paper, college ruled

2 3 Subject Spiral Notebooks,120 count (college ruled different colors)

4 Composition Books, 70 count (different colors)

5 Index Cards 3”x 5”, 100 ct.

2 Post-It, 3”x3”, 100 ct.

2 Boxes of Kleenex

2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes

1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)

1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator

1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)