Morris Elementary school supplies for 2025-26 school year

Here are the required school supplies for Morris Elementary for the upcoming 2025-26 school year.
All students will need a pair of gym shoes that will be left at school, and coats, lunchboxes, and backpacks should be labeled as belonging to the student.
Kindergarten
2 Primary Pencils
2 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip)
4 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)
2 Erasers, pink
2 Box Crayola Washable Markers
4 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count
1 Crayola Watercolor Paints
6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large, not scented
1 Fiskars 5” Blunt Tip Scissors
1 1/2” Binder with Clear Pocket on Front
1 Plastic Blue Folder
1 Page Protectors, 25 count
1 Zippered Pencil Pouch 7.5”x10” (not plastic)
1 bottle of hand sanitizer 8 oz or larger
2 Large Boxes of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
2 Tubs of Play-Doh 4 oz Cans
1 Headphones (wired) (NO Earbuds)
1 Beach Towel (1st Trimester Only)
2 Sets of Spare Clothes to Stay at School (socks, underwear, shirt & pants in a ziploc, labeled with child’s name)
1st Grade
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
8 Dry Erase Markers, (chisel tip, black, red, blue & green)
4 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)
2 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
4 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24ct.
1 Crayola Watercolor Paints
2 Highlighters, (chisel tip, yellow)
6 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large
1 Elmer’s Glue, 8oz.
1 Black Sharpie
1 Fiskars 5 ¼ ” Scissors
2 Folders - Plastic, (1 red and 1 blue)
1 Pencil Box, 5”x8”x2.25” (no pencil pouch)
3 Tubs of Classic Play Doh 4 oz Cans
2 Box of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (N-Z)
1 Headphones (wired) (NO Earbuds)
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)
2nd Grade
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)
8 Dry Erase Markers, (fine tip)
4 Erasers, pink.
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
3 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count
1 Crayola Watercolor Paints
1 Pack of Highlighters
10 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.
1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors
6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, purple, orange, & green)
1 Spiral Notebook, 70 ct. wide ruled
1 Pencil Box, 5”x8”x2.25”
1 Clipboard
3 Box of Kleenex
3 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Roll of Paper Towels
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
1 Headphones (wired) (NO Earbuds)
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)
3rd Grade
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened (Ticonderoga suggested brand)
4 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip, black)
4 Erasers, pink
2 Box Crayola Washable Markers
2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count
1 Box of Colored Pencils, 12 count
4 Highlighters (1 of each color pink,
yellow, blue, orange)
10 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
1 Elmer’s Glue, 4oz.
1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors
5 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow,
blue, orange, green)
1 Filler Paper, wide ruled
3 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled
1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
2 Box of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Roll of Paper Towels
1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)
4th Grade
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)
2 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
2 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count
1 Colored Pencils, 7”
2 Highlighters
2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks, large
1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors
5 Folders (1 of each color red,
yellow, blue, orange, green)
1 Spiral Notebooks, 70 count wide ruled
1 Zippered Pencil Pouch
1 Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
2 Box of Kleenex
1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)
1 Roll of Paper Towels
1 Box of Ziploc Sandwich Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic and closed lid)
5th Grade
24 #2 Pencils, Sharpened
8 Dry Erase Markers, (broad tip)
1 Box Crayola Washable Markers
1 Package of Cap Erasers
1 Box of Crayola Crayons, 24 count
1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7”
2 Red Pens
2 Elmer’s Glue Sticks
1 Elmer’s Glue
1 Fiskars 7” Pointed Scissors
1 Filler Paper, wide ruled
2 Spiral Notebooks (any color)
1 Zippered Pencil Pouch
4 Folders
3 Boxes of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones (wired-no earbuds)
1 Box of Ziploc Quart Bags (A-M)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags (N-Z)
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)
6th Grade
48 #2 Pencils (more as needed)
1 Pencil Sharpener
2 Dry Erase Markers
2 Erasers, pink
1 Box Crayola Classic Markers
1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7”
12 Red Medium Pens
1 Pack Assorted Colored Highlighters
1 Elmer Glue, 4 oz
1 Pencil Pouch
1 1/2-inch 3-Ring Binder
1 Pack of 5 Binder Dividers
1 Filler Paper, wide ruled
1 Spiral Notebooks, 70 ct. wide ruled
1 Composition Book, 100 ct. wide ruled
2 Box of Kleenex
1 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)
1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
1 5-10 Pocket Expandable (accordion) File Folder
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)
1 Box of Ziploc Gallon Bags
7th Grade
36 #2 Pencils
4 Dry Erase Markers
1 Elmer Glue, 8oz.
2 Erasers, pink
24 Black or Blue Medium Pens
12 Red Medium Pens
10 Assorted Colored Highlighters
1 Pencil Pouch
1 Binder for Folders
6 Plastic Folders for Binder (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)
3 Filler Paper, wide ruled
5 Spiral Notebooks, 70 count wide ruled (1 of each blue, green, orange, yellow and purple)
1 Composition Book
5 Index Cards, 3”x 5”, 100 count
1 Box of Popsicle Sticks
4 Post-It, 3”x3”, 100 count
2 Boxes of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphone or Earbuds (wired)
1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)
8th Grade
24 #2 Pencils (more as needed)
1 Box of Colored Pencils, 7”
2 Erasers, pink
12 Black or Blue Medium Pens
12 Red Medium Pens
2 Assorted Colored Highlighters
6 Elmer Glue Sticks
1 Elmer Glue, 8oz
1 Scissors
1 Pencil Pouch
1 6 Subject Accordion Folder or 6 Folders (1 of each color red, yellow, blue, orange, green and purple)
2 Filler Paper, college ruled
2 3 Subject Spiral Notebooks,120 count (college ruled different colors)
4 Composition Books, 70 count (different colors)
5 Index Cards 3”x 5”, 100 ct.
2 Post-It, 3”x3”, 100 ct.
2 Boxes of Kleenex
2 Canister Eco-Friendly Wipes
1 Headphones or Earbuds (wired)
1 TI-30XIIS Scientific Calculator
1 Reusable Water Bottle (preferably plastic)