Morris Water Department updates delinquent bill notification process

The city of Morris is changing how residents are notified about delinquent water bills. Instead of getting red tags on their doors, residents will receive the notice in the mail.

The city said in a news release Friday that this change is part of it’s effort to streamline communications, ensure consistency in notifications, and respect residents’ privacy.

“We believe mailing these notices provides a more reliable and respectful method of alerting customers to any issues with their account,” said City Clerk Lori Werden. “It also ensures that households are made aware of pending disconnection risks through official documentation.”

The news release reminds residents that paying water bills on time can help avoid service disruptions and late feeds. Anyone with questions or need assistance can call the water department at 815-942-4026 or visit morrisil.org.