Morris Hospital names Theobald Fire Starter of the Month for July

Morris Hospital has named Senior Accountant Jen Theobald it’s Fire Starter of the Month for July.

According to a Wednesday news release, Theobald has made a remarkable impact on the Morris Hospital Accounting department since joining two-and-a-half years ago. She has a passion for numbers and problem-solving, and she’s the go-to person when anyone in the department has a question.

Theobald describes herself as a perfectionist, and according to the news release, she uses her attention to detail and investigative mindset to ensure the hospital’s expenditure reports accurately reflect the financial statements.

“Jen is an excellent communicator who is always seeking ways to support others, both within and beyond our department,” said Renee Prew, Morris Hospital’s Assistant Vice President. “She can take large volumes of information and clearly communicate her findings. She is also proactive about using our tools and systems to improve our processes. She is incredibly deserving of being named fire starter.”

Theobald said accounting is the perfect match for her skills in personality. She loves numbers and she always remains curious, and she views her work as solving a new puzzle every day.

“I come in every day with a new challenge to work through, and I absolutely love that,” Theobald said. “The work I do with hospital expenses is closely reviewed by auditors, so it is important that everything is accurate and properly documented. I take pride in that responsibility.”

Theobald said she values the hospital’s commitment to the community. While she mostly works behind-the-scenes in a non-clinical role, she said she knows her work contributes to the hospital’s mission.

“Accounting exists in almost every industry, but I chose healthcare because I wanted to be part of something meaningful,” Theobald said. “Throughout my career I have worked in retail and banking, but this role allows me to help people in a different way. Being a part of this hospital means something, not just as an employee, but as a community member. I see firsthand how vital we are to Grundy County, and I am proud to be a part of it.”

Theobald said her favorite part of the job is diving into the numbers and uncovering the story behind them. It gives her a sense of satisfaction in solving something complex.

Kelley Smith, a Senior Financial Analyst and the person who nominated Theobald, praised her impact on the department.

“I knew from the start that Jen would be an incredible addition to our team,” Smith said. “She tackled longstanding challenges head-on and brought smart, practical solutions to the team. Her dedication, work ethic, and positive attitude have strengthened our department. She pushes everyone around her to do better and be better, which is truly rare. We are so lucky to have her.”